Sculpteo names Alexandre d'Orsetti as new CEO

× Expand Alexandre d’Orsetti, Sculpteo CEO.

3D printing service provider Sculpteo has announced Alexandre d’Orsetti as its new Chief Executive Officer.

d'Orsetti takes over from Clément Moreau who co-founded Sculpteo in 2009 and oversaw the company’s sale to BASF in 2019. He previously held the role of Director of Scultpeo’s design studio for six years.

As he takes up the position of Scultpeo CEO, d’Orsetti will seeks to provide an ‘agile and rapid production solution’ in anticipation of manufacturers’ needs at a time when the ‘pressing need for relocation is reshaping the manufacturing sector.’ During his time as Director of Sculpteo’s design studio, d’Orsetti worked with a team if industrial designers and mechanical engineers to support customer adoption of 3D printing, as well as project delivery and industrialisation.

“Even when distribution chains were slowed down or paralysed in a crisis context like the Covid pandemic, 3D printing endured the continuity of various production lines. The development of new materials with efficient mechanical properties, particularly by BASF, are making it possible to target new industrial applications,” commented d’Orsetti. “The freedom of design makes it possible to explore innovative technical solutions, such as lattice structures for example. The sector is developing rapidly at present and applications are multiplying in sectors such as automotive, space, architecture and health. For a designer, it is exciting to see how these technologies are making it possible to rethink not only the shapes and design approach for parts, but also to revisit production and supply scenarios.”

Since being acquired by BASF, the company has significantly expanded its fleet of 3D printing systems, with a particular focus being placed on powder and photopolymer technologies. With 12 HP systems, Sculpteo has the largest fleet of Multi Jet Fusion machines in France and has joined HP’s Digital Manufacturing Network. It has also adopter new post-processing solutions and worked with BASF to introduce a line of bio-based powders, as well as materials targeted at the automotive sector.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.