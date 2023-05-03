Nexa3D and Wilson Sporting Goods announce digital tooling partnership at RAPID + TCT

× Expand Nexa3D

On the second day of RAPID + TCT 2023, Nexa3D announced a new project with Wilson Sporting Goods Co.’s Acceleration Center. The companies say the deal will expand access to digital tooling solutions through combining the Freeform Injection Molding (FIM) process and specialised xMOLD resin.

The Freeform Injection Molding process, which Nexa3D acquired in March 2023 as part of the deal to acquire its long-term partner Addifab, combines the design freedom of 3D printing with the mechanical characteristics and performance of injection moulding according to the company.

The patented digital tooling process uses xMOLD resin to print injection moulding tools that are compatible with a range of off-the-shelf injection moulding materials, which the company says unlocks the ability to design, iterate, and validate using final grade production materials.

“Because we can iterate so much quicker, our R&D team can afford to fail fast and innovate, bringing a higher level of creativity to the process,” said Glen Mason, Advanced Innovation Leader at Wilson Advanced Manufacturing. “On top of that, these tools are compatible with final production materials; the value of prototyping quickly and cost-effectively in final grade materials is a real game-changer here. We couldn’t be more excited to strengthen our working relationship with Nexa3D by expanding access to FIM within the product development and manufacturing community so they can take advantage of this revolutionary digital tooling process.”

Kevin McAlea, Chief Operating Officer at Nexa3D added: “We are pleased to see the benefits of FIM realised by the R&D team at Wilson and look forward to enabling other customers looking to qualify and integrate the process into their own product design and manufacturing workflow.”

Nexa3D says that the new capabilities give its current and prospective customers the ability to benchmark and qualify the FIM digital tooling process before making any capital investments.

Nexa3D is at RAPID + TCT in Chicago on booth #2712, and on day one announced a new printer, the XiP Pro.

