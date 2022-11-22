Nexa3D announces three new resin materials & three new partnerships

× Expand Nexa3D Part printed in xFLEX 402-Black.

Nexa3D has made available three new photopolymer resins for its NXE and XiP 3D printer platforms in collaboration with materials partners.

While exhibiting at Formnext, the company also announced partnerships with Quickparts, Xometry and DyeMansion.

Its materials developments include the launches of the xCeramic83280, xMODEL17-Clear and xFLEX402 resins.

Validating the xCERAMIC3280 with BASF, users of Nexa3D NXE and XiP technologies will have access to a fast printing, rigid material with high heat deflection and excellent tensile modulus. Nexa3D says it is the ‘perfect choice’ for tooling applications and wind tunnel testing models.

The xMODEL17-Clear has been brought to customers in partnership with Henkel. This material is a rigid and durable modelling material with enhanced clarity that makes it ideal for prototyping applications requiring fine feature details and translucent or transparent surface finishes.

Meanwhile, the xFLEX402 is a flexible material with firmer short 76A durometer, high elongation at break and excellent tensile strength. Suitable applications of this material include functional prototypes of elastomeric components and production parts.

“The addition of three new resins reaffirms our commitment to collaborating with industry’s material experts to continue to formulate and validate high-performing resins that will further expand customer applications that are benefitting from our ultrafast 3D printing technology,” commented Kevin McAlea, Chief Operating Officer at Nexa3D. “Our expanding range of printers and materials presents a significant upgrade for traditional stereolithography and DLP users with its ultrafast printing speed, high volume precision, and broad range of performance materials that come at the most economical cost of ownership available on the market today.”

As initially announced at IMTS, additive manufacturing service provider Quickparts has aligned with Nexa3D to incorporate the company’s polymer 3D printing technology. In addition to the QLS 820 powder bed system, Quickparts has now added the NXE 400Pro and XiP 3D printers to its repertoire. The company will initially provide parts printed with the machines in the US, before expanding the capability to Europe in 2023.

“We have been working closed with Nexa3D and have validated its industrial and desktop 3D printers, both utilising the ultrafast LSPc 3D printing technology to help meet our customers’ needs for quicker turn-times and uncompromised part quality.”

Xometry is also set to add the NXE Series and XiP desktop 3D printing capabilities to its global digital marketplace, with CEO Randy Altschuler saying the company’s ‘ultrafast technology’ will be made available to customers in the coming months.

“Our customers have the need for additively manufactured, engineering-grade components that have shorter lead times, but yet can be sourced economically, and we look forward to meeting those customer needs,” Altschuler said.

Meanwhile, after launching its QLS 820 powder bed machine in September, Nexa3D has officially announced a strategic partnership with DyeMansion.

Upon debuting the QLS 820 at IMTS, Nexa3D showcased a range of parts that had been finished and dyed with DyeMansion post-processing technology. At Formnext, the companies announced a partnership whereby DyeMansion’s automated post-processing hardware would be leveraged to support Nexa3D’s QLS 820 system. The partnership will also lean on Siemens PLC software and Nexa3D’s QLS manufacturing software.

“We are delighted to support Nexa3D’s entry into the powder bed production market as a strategic partner that shares our passion for automation of additive manufacturing,” commented Kai Witter, CCO at DyeMansion. “The QLS 820 brings new printer throughput capabilities to the market, and comes with a powder management, factory automation, and a data integration solution on board. The integration of DyeMansion’s Print-to-Product workflow solutions complements the Nexa3D portfolio and positions the QLS 820 as the challenger to all existing offerings.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.