Nominations for the 2024 TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award now open

Nominations for the TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award are now open.

The TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award has been established in partnership with Women in 3D Printing (WI3DP) to acknowledge the accomplishments of female additive manufacturing professionals.

Next year will be the fourth year that the organisations have collaborated to hand out the award, with previous winners including Wai Yee Yeong, Program Director at the Singapore Centre in 3D Printing (SC3DP); Eliana Fu, Industry Manager, Aerospace and Medical at TRUMPF; and Alba Gonzalez Alvarez, Doctor in Biomedical Engineering at University Carlos III of Madrid.

Nominations for the 2024 TCT Women in 3D Printing Award can be made via the TCT Awards website, with all nominees being assessed by TCT and WI3DP before a shortlist is put back to a public vote. Members of the additive manufacturing community are encouraged to nominate those who have demonstrated passion, expertise, and innovation in the 3D printing field.

Nora Toure, Founder of Women in 3D Printing, commented: "We are proud to partner once more with TCT to celebrate our female innovators in additive manufacturing. The Award celebrates outstanding innovators, and we are proud to collaborate with TCT for this world-class recognition."

The shortlist will be made public in the new year, with the winner being announced at the TCT Awards ceremony on the 5th June 2024. The TCT Awards will also recognise a series of technology and application projects, while also naming the second winner of the TCT Sanjay Mortimer Rising Star Award, and the latest inductee(s) into the TCT Hall of Fame.