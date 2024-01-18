Northann Corp receives approval from U.S. Patent Office for core technology of its 3D printing ecosystem

× Expand Northann Group

Northann Corp, a company specialising in sustainable innovation in 3D printing, has announced that it has received approval from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for one of the company’s core technologies, Dynamic Surface Enhancement (DSE), which is an integral part of its Benchwick 3D printing ecosystem.

DSE is a technology that enables the user to achieve authentic textures and lifelike detailing in its 3D printed products according to Northann Corp.

The company says the approval from the USPTO is a significant milestone, as it validates the uniqueness and innovation of its core technology.

“This patent approval for DSE is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team,” said Lin ‘Ken’ Li, President and Chief Executive Officer at Northann Corp. “We are proud to have our core technology recognised for its innovation and the value it brings to the Benchwick 3D printing ecosystem.”

Li added: “The company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of 3D printing technology is further reinforced by this approval. Our company continues to invest in research and development to bring groundbreaking solutions to the market, empowering businesses and individuals with the tools they need to bring their ideas to life.

“With our Benchwick 3D printing ecosystem and patented DSE technology, the company is poised to lead the way in revolutionising industries and shaping the future of 3D printing.”

In October 2023, Northann Corp announced the closing of its initial public offering of 1,200,000 shares of common stock, priced at 5 USD per share, for total gross proceeds of 6,000,000 USD.