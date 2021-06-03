Paragon 28 acquires Additive Orthopaedics product lines

Additive Orthopaedics

Orthopaedic medical device firm Paragon 28 has acquired the product lines of Additive Orthopaedics for an undisclosed amount.

Paragon 28 focuses exclusively on products for feet and ankles and has sought to takeover Additive Orthopaedics to expand and improve its product portfolio.

In particular, Paragon 28 has been attracted by Additive Orthopaedics’ Patient Specific Talus Spacer, which received FDA approval in February 2021 and is the only patient-specific total talus replacement implant authorised for use in the United States. The FDA-approved implant has been designed to replace the talus bone in the ankle which connect leg to foot and provides patients access to a joint-sparing alternative to traditional ankle fusion therapies.

As part of the acquisition Paragon 28 has also acquired Additive Orthopaedics’ proprietary and end-to-end pre-operative surgical planning application. This fully integrated, cloud-based communication tool has been developed to ensure surgeons and engineers are aligned in the design of patient-specific surgical plans and implants. Other products to have been acquired by Paragon 28 include the APEX 3D Total Ankle Replacement System, Gorilla Ankle Fracture Plating System, Silverback Ankle Fusion Plating System and Phantom TTC Fusion Nail Systems.

“The addition of the Additive Orthopaedics product portfolio and surgical planning capabilities provides Paragon 28 customers exclusive access to the only FDA-approved patient specific total talus replacement implant,” commented Paragon 28 co-founder and CEO Albert DaCosta. “The Additive acquisition also significantly accelerates the company’s strategy to leverage smart tools, artificial intelligence and advanced technology to improve patient outcomes.”

