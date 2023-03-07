Paragon Medical strengthens AM capabilities through partnership with 3D Systems

× Expand Paragon Medical

Paragon Medical, a medical device manufacturer, is investing in additive manufacturing capabilities through a partnership with 3D Systems.

The new partnership is said to leverage historical expertise and capabilities that both organisations bring to customers.

The partnership between the companies includes machine onboarding and validation, part design and process development, regulatory support, and material sourcing and supply.

Wil Boren, CEO of Paragon Medical, said: “We are pleased to partner with 3D Systems to offer unparalleled additive manufacturing capabilities to our customers. 3D Systems brings best-in-class expertise to the additive technology and process. Combined with Paragon Medical’s end-to-end supply chain offering, we can provide a solution that enables the medical device community to commercialise with excellence.”

Paragon Medical says that it is deploying ‘state-of-the-art’ technology in its existing Innovation Center in Warsaw, Indiana, as well as a new 34,000 square foot site dedicated to additive manufacturing, expected to open in the spring of 2023.

“3D Systems is excited to partner with Paragon Medical to help them scale medical device production with state-of-the-art metal and plastic 3D printing technologies. This is a continuation of our strategy to grow the preferred partner network and simplify the supply chain for medical device OEMs to bring the innovative products to market,” said Gautam Gupta, Senior VP and General Manager, Medical Devices for 3D Systems.

Daniel Owens, VP of Innovation and Technology at Paragon Medical, added: “Through our expertise in not only additive manufacturing, but also post processing and supply chain management, we are able to offer a full end-to-end solution to our clients. Market acceptance of AM will continue to grow through education of the technology and strategic partnerships between OEMs and CMOs that offer unique capabilities backed by R&D and operational expertise.”

3D Systems recently announced VSP Connect, a surgical planning portal for improved patient outcomes.

