Plymouth Science Park purchases two Stratasys 3D printers

Plymouth Science Park has acquired two Stratasys 3D printing machines from UK reseller Laser Lines.

The science park, which has been running for over 25 years, has grown to fill 25 acres, with large global businesses, local start-ups and academics residing at the space.

It is also home to the Advanced Digital Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (ADMI), which has been set up to help companies understand how to bring the benefits of additive manufacturing to their business. Offering a consultancy service, the ADMI provides practical advice to organisations on how 3D printing can help them achieve their aims.

Recently, the ADMI invested in a Stratasys F770 FDM 3D printer and a J55 PolyJet machine. ADMI clients will have direct access to these machines, as well as support and training, to better understand how the technology works and how it can apply to their business needs.

The F770 machine was selected because of its large build volume, ability to be operated in an office environment, and its reliability, while the ADMI has procured the J55 system to develop accurate prototype parts, leaning on the machine’s full-colour capability.

“We show people how to exploit 3D printing properly, helping them to understand what it can do, when, and why you would consider using it and, more important, when not to consider it,” said Jacques Wood, Senior Digital Applications Engineer at Plymouth Science Park. “There are a huge number of manufacturing businesses in the area with a lot of skilled people working in them, but many of them have incorrect assumptions about additive manufacturing.

“Perhaps they have used a basic desktop machine in the past and found that it doesn’t deliver on part precision or repeatability. We help them understand which machines they should procure to match their needs and train them on using them effectively so they can unlock the cost and time savings that additive manufacturing is famous for.”