Prodways & SINTX announce deep technical ceramic 3D printing partnership

Advanced technical ceramic company SINTX Technologies has entered into a technical partnership and ceramic slurry supply agreement with Prodways.

SINTX, and its subsidiary Technology Assessment and Transfer, Inc., will supply ceramic-filled printable slurries to Prodways, while also assisting in process development and customer support. This collaboration, the companies believe, will allow an end-to-end workflow collaboration on advanced technical ceramics, opening up casting applications.

Having begun printing ceramic components in 1998, SINTX is considered an early pioneer of ceramics 3D printing and has continued to invest in its R&D to successfully grow its capability from prototyping and low-rate production into 'a true production process.' SINTX now sells 3D printed components made from alumina, zirconia, and silica, and also supplies custom printable ceramic-filled resins to customers across multiple industries. In February 2024, the company announced a multiple year supply agreement with a leading aerospace company.

SINTX has also been actively printing ceramics with the Prodways L5000 since 2018. The company's experience and expertise in the space of 3D printing ceramics has encouraged Prodways to make it a development partner, leveraging SINTX's Silica and Alumina qualified slurries for the latest MovingLight machine generation. Pairing their respective products and expertise, Prodways believes it will be able to deliver solutions that enable the printing of high resolution parts, while also offering a flexible build envelope configuration and process-oriented parameters control.

“Our outstanding engineering team has six years of experience working with Prodways printers, and we have already used their equipment to commercialise multiple resin compositions and part designs," said Ann Kutsch, General Manager of the SINTX-Maryland site. "I expect that a more formal partnership will lead to some breakthrough developments and novel solutions for all our customers.”

Vincent Icart, CTO and COO of Prodways, added: “Prodways has had a very early exposure to ceramics 3D printing. Before this partnership, we were only supplying customers with internal capabilities development. We are thrilled to bolster our specifically developed MovingLight machineries with SINTX slurries, as our joint expertise will allow us to be an end-to-end solution provider for the most demanding ceramic printing applications.”