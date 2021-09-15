Protolabs appoints Alex Cappy as new Hubs VP and CEO

Alex Cappy, Hubs VP & CEO.

Protolabs has named Alex Cappy as the new Vice President and CEO of Hubs, replacing Bram de Zwart who takes on the role of Head of Innovation at Hubs.

Cappy, who held the role of Chief Operations Officer at Hubs from 2019, will also be joining the Protolabs executive team. Hubs – formerly known as 3D Hubs – was acquired by Protolabs in January in a deal with $280m.

Prior to joining Hubs, Cappy was an early employee in Uber’s UK business, leading the UKI Operations team. She has additional experience working with Deliveroo in the UK and ofo in the Benelux and DACH regions, while she has also worked with several large companies while serving as a consultant at McMinsey & Company and as a supply chain analyst for Gartner. In her previous role at Hubs, she was credited with overseeing the growth and performance of the company’s manufacturing partner network, all order fulfilment processes and customer and supplier-facing support teams.

Read more | Reintroducing: Hubs - Bram de Zwart on the future of manufacturing

“I’m excited to welcome Cappy to the Protolabs leadership team and congratulate her on her promotion to Vice President and CEO of Hubs,” commented Protolabs CEO Rob Bodor. “Cappy has played an instrumental role in Hubs’ success, and I am confident that will continue with her expanded responsibilities. I also want to thank Bram for his vision and leadership of Hubs over the past eight years. It is remarkable what Hubs has become under his guidance and I look forward to continuing to work with Bram in his new role.”

“I am thrilled to take on this new role with Hubs, as we head into our next phase of growth as part of the Protolabs family,” Cappy said. “In my time with Hubs, I have been consistently impressed with the innovation and hustle our team has shown and know it will enable us to continue to do great things. Now, paired with Protolabs, we are uniquely positioned to be the strongest player in the digital manufacturing space. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Join us at TCT 3Sixty, the event for 3D printing and additive manufacturing intelligence, on 28-30th September at NEC, Birmingham, UK, to see AM technology in action and learn from experts and end-users in our CPD-certified conference. Register now for free.