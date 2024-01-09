Protolabs rebrands Hubs as Protolabs Network

× Expand Protolabs

Hubs, an online 3D printing network acquired by Protolabs in 2021, has been rebranded as the Protolabs Network.

The rebrand comes nearly three years to the day that Protolabs' takeover was completed, with the parent company saying that the Protolabs Network will give users access to more than 250 suppliers globally. This, the company believes, will allow users to take advantage of competitive prices, faster lead times, and a 'unified customer experience.'

It comes after a successful period for Hubs, who has exhibited significant year-on-year revenue growth in 2023 and grown its network to more than 250 'highly vetted' suppliers. This is supplemented by Protolabs' homegrown factories, which are better equipped to address low volumes, to provide customers with a resource throughout a product's lifecycle. Together, Protolabs and the Protolabs Network also delivers an array of pricing options, as well as allowing customers to access tighter tolerances and enhanced finishing options.

“We’re building a business model that the manufacturing industry has never seen before, and customers are really starting to harness the full potential it brings,” explained Rob Bodor, Protolabs’ President and CEO. “In Q3 2023 alone, Protolabs Network increased its year-on-year revenue by close to 87%. It is a true testament not only to our savvy customer base which is extracting that manufacturing value, but also to our entire Protolabs team who have brought this model to life.”

“This is the future of the industry — manufacturing that is completely tailored to what customers need, when they need it, and at the price point they want,” said Peter Horowitz, Managing Director for Protolabs Network. “It’s exciting to be on the frontline witnessing that evolution.”