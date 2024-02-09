Prototal Industries acquires Scottish 3D printing company CA Models

× Expand Prototal Industries/CA Models

Prototal Industries has announced the acquisition of CA Models, an additive manufacturing specialist based in Stirling, Scotland. Prototal says the acquisition reinforces the company’s position in the United Kingdom, adds metal 3D printing to its group offering and further enhances its general capabilities in delivering innovative manufacturing solutions.

The company says this acquisition marks a significant milestone in Prototal’s growth strategy, which it says demonstrates its commitment to expanding its presence and offerings to the manufacturing industry in the UK.

Prototal says the addition of CA Models to the group adds important expert competence and capacity to the Prototal UK operations, located in Newbury, England.

“We are thrilled to welcome CA Models into Prototal Industries. This strategic move aligns with our vision for growth and innovation and will strengthen our capabilities for production volumes with additive manufacturing. We are confident that the integration of our teams will be successful and further strengthen our position as the preferred production partner in Europe and the UK,” said Jan Löfving, CEO of Prototal Industries.

According to Prototal, the acquisition of CA Models brings complementary strengths, expertise, and capabilities to Prototal Industries. It enables Prototal to offer a broader range of services and solutions, including metal additive manufacturing, 5-axis CNC machining, CNC turning, EDM wire erosion, CMM inspection, 3D scanning and a vast range of polymer additive manufacturing such as SLA and SLS.

“We are delighted to join the Prototal Industries family and are excited to contribute our skills and expertise to expand on the wide range of technology the group already has. With our strong experience in metal additive manufacturing and precision CNC machining, Prototal Industries can now offer its customers an even wider range of component manufacturing solutions,” said Gregory Campbell, Operations Director of CA Models.

The acquisition was completed on February 1 2024, and Prototal says that it is now working with CA Models at full speed to ensure a smooth and effective integration of the new team. Collectively, CA Models and the Prototal UK team will have an expanded market presence, which Prototal says will enable it to reach a wider audience and serve customers more effectively and efficiently across the UK.

TCT visited CA Models in 2016 to see what at the time was a brand-new SLM Solutions SLM 500 HL machine in situ.