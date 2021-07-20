Prototek acquires additive manufacturing service provider Midwest Prototyping

Midwest Prototyping has been acquired by Prototek, a national provider of rapid prototyping and low volume production services for machined and sheet metal parts.

The merger between the two companies, which closed on July 15th, 2021, will give customers a ‘single destination for increasingly complex prototyping and low-volume manufacturing.’ It will also give both firms a larger geographical reach, with facilities in the Northeast, Midwest and Silicon Valley continuing to operate.

With a joint workforce of 237 employees and a fleet of more than 140 machines, Prototek will now offer sheet metal, CNC and additive manufacturing capabilities to customers in the defence, medical, robotics, electronics, consumer and general industrial markets. Among the additive technologies to be integrated via the acquisition of Midwest Prototyping are Laser Sintering, Multi Jet Fusion, Stereolithography, Digital Light Processing, Fused Filament Fabrication and Material Jetting. With Midwest founder and President Steve Grundahl now serving as VP of Additive Manufacturing at Prototek, these technologies will form a key part of the company’s digital manufacturing growth strategy.

“The Midwest Prototyping team will be a terrific complement to our core capabilities and will support our continued growth,” commented William Gress, CEO of Prototek. “We can now meet all of the prototyping and low volume production needs for our customers through a broad range of cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities and increased size, scale and efficiency, with the same high quality they’ve come to expect. Steve and his team are a great fit for us, and we look forward to working together to provide end-to-end digital manufacturing solutions to our customers around the country.”

“Bill and the team at Prototek are the right partners for us at this pivotal time in our development,” added Grundahl. “Digital and on-demand manufacturing are experiencing significant tailwinds. Joining Prototek gives our employees greater opportunities for growth, and we’re thrilled to bring even more resources and flexibility to our customers.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Join us at TCT 3Sixty, the event for 3D printing and additive manufacturing intelligence, on 28-30th September at NEC, Birmingham, UK, to see AM technology in action and learn from experts and end-users in our CPD-certified conference. Register now for free.