Quickparts relaunches QuickQuote manufacturing service portal for instant quoting

Quickparts has announced the relaunch of its QuickQuote manufacturing customer portal with an instant quote service for CNC machining projects.

The inclusion of this CNC machining instant quote service complements its 3D printing instant quote service and request-for-quote services for all other manufacturing technologies. Quickparts believes it represents a ‘significant milestone’ in its commitment to providing ‘limitless manufacturing services’.

According to Quickparts, its revamped portal will now serve as a ‘one-stop destination’ for CNC machining, 3D printing and traditional manufacturing services like vacuum casting, investment casting and sheet metal working. The company says an enhanced user interface will make it easer for users to navigate through its range of 3D printing and CNC machining options, while also allowing them to upload files to request a quote. An expanded material selection for 3D printing and CNC machining includes more than ten material options across both SLA and SLS 3D printing technologies, and more than 15 plastics, metals and alloys to be added to its CNC instant quote options.

Quickparts is also promising faster turnaround times and enhanced security, with intellectual property and sensitive data are now safeguarded by encryption and privacy measures.

“Quickparts has always been synonymous with innovation and unparalleled customer experience,” commented Ziad Abou, CEO of Quickparts. “Our new system is not just about an interactive interface but a dynamic platform that we will continue to evolve, ensuring that Limitless Manufacturing isn’t just a promise, but a lived reality for our customers. Adding an instant quote service for CNC machining to complement our instant quote service for 3D printing is just the beginning.”