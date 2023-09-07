Relativity Space signs lease on historic NASA test stand at Stennis Space Center

× Expand Relativity Space A rendering of Terran R's first stage on the A-2 Test Stand at NASA's Stennis Space Center.

3D printed rocket company Relativity Space has signed an enhanced use lease agreement (EULA) on the vertical test stand at the A-2 complex within NASA’s historic Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, Mississippi. According to the company, which successfully launched its 3D printed Terran 1 rocket earlier this year, the agreement marks the first time a commercial tenant has modernised an underutilised legacy test stand at NASA Stennis.

The expansion brings Relativity’s total footprint at NASA Stennis to nearly 300 acres, the largest commercial presence on the site says the company.

“New history is being written at Stennis Space Center as we breathe life into the historic A-2 Test Stand with our Terran R program,” said Tim Ellis, Co-Founder and CEO of Relativity Space. “We appreciate the support from NASA and the state of Mississippi and look forward to continuing to build out our team and testing infrastructure here in the Gulf Coast. The scale of Terran R as a medium heavy lift reusable launch vehicle is substantial.

“Exclusive access to these rare, national-asset facilities through partnership with NASA uniquely enables Relativity to develop a world-class launch vehicle. Together with our significant private capital commitments to reinvigorate these facilities, we are building innovative capabilities to solidify America’s leadership in space.”

Building on the legacy of the A-2 stand, Relativity’s new infrastructure will support advanced vertical first stage testing for its medium-to-heavy lift reusable 3D printed rocket, Terran R. With a new stand, Relativity says it will be able to uplevel its cadence of testing, increasing the speed of iterative learning cycles and shortening time to market.

Rick Gilbrech, Director of NASA’s Stennis Space Center said: “We applaud Relativity Space in announcing this expanded agreement. Since arriving on site in 2016, the company has grown into a valued member of the NASA Stennis community. This increased footprint is a testament to Relativity’s continued progress in the commercial space arena. It is also a testament to the value of NASA Stennis and our test complex infrastructure in supporting commercial space endeavours. We look forward to an ongoing relationship with Relativity team members as they work to achieve their space goals.”

Originally designed to withstand maximum thrust of 1.5 million pounds, the A-2 Test Stand is currently configured to endure thrust up to only 650,000 pounds. With Relativity’s upgrades, the stand will be able to accommodate thrust of over 3.3 million pounds according to the company. Relativity says this will bring A-2 back to the forefront of America’s commercial space program.

In addition to developing the A-2 site, Relativity holds 10-year exclusive-use leases with the option for 10-year extensions on the E-2 and E-4 stands, has a commercial use agreement for the E-1 site, and is building out new engine and stage test infrastructure in the R Complex at NASA Stennis, with a growing team leading test operations.

Established in the 1960s, NASA Stennis is the largest propulsion test centre in the US according to NASA. The A-2 Test Stand was constructed in 1966 to test and flight-certify the second stage of the Saturn V, the launch vehicle for the Apollo Program. It was then used for engine testing for the Space Shuttle Program until 2009.

“The A-2 test stand at Stennis Space Center has a long and storied history as part of the U.S. space program, and the agreement with Relativity Space will extend that record,” said Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. “I look forward to seeing how this lease with NASA will build on Mississippi’s reputation as being home to cutting edge rocket and engine development.”