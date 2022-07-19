Relativity Space to launch Impulse Space's Mars Lander with 3D printed Terran R rocket

× Expand Relativity Space Relativity's Stargate 3D printing technology.

Relativity Space is to launch Impulse Space’s Mars Cruise Vehicle and Mars Lander in its 3D printed Terran R launch vehicle on a trans-Mars injection (TMI) orbit.

The anticipated launch window starts in 2024, while the companies’ exclusive partnership runs until 2029. It will launch from Cape Canaveral, FL.

Once in Mars orbit, the aeroshell-equipped Mars Lander will propulsively land on Mars’ surface. The Mars Lander will have its own payload capacity to the Martian surface, supporting the research and development needed to ‘build towards humanity’s multiplanetary future.’

Helping to achieve multiplanetary existence for humanity is what has brought Relativity and Impulsive Space together in this collaboration. Impulsive Space is an in-space transportation services firm headed by Tom Mueller, a founding member of SpaceX. Relativity, meanwhile, was co-founded by CEO Tim Ellis, who was said to be pivotal in growing Blue Origin’s in-house 3D printing capability. In setting up Relativity, Ellis and his team have worked to apply 3D printing technology to additively manufacture a point-to-point space freighter capable of missions between the Earth, the Moon and Mars.

Terran R, like the larger Terran 1 rocket, leans heavily on 3D printing, as well as artificial intelligence and autonomous robotics. The rocket is fully reusable, including its engines, first stage, second stage, and payload fairing. Relativity’s proprietary 3D printing technology powers the company’s Stargate 3D printing systems, which are now four generations old – the latest iteration said to improve the print speed of the third gen system by up to ten times. Last year, Relativity announced a $650 million Series E equity funding round which has helped to scale the production of Terran R.

More on space exploration:

“We believe building a multiplanetary future on Mars is only possible if we inspire dozens to hundreds of companies to work towards a singular goal,” commented Ellis. “This is a monumental challenge, but one that if successfully achieved will expand the possibilities for human experience in our lifetime across two planets. With the delivery capabilities of Terran R coupled with Impulse’s in-space transportation, we are bringing humanity one step closer to making Mars a reality. This is an historic, impactful partnership with Tom and the entire Impulse team through the collaboration of two low-cost commercial providers that will establish and expand our presence on Mars.”

“This is a major milestone for both Impulse and Relativity, as well as the entire space industry,” added Impulse Space CEO Mueller. “One of the most challenging aspects of landing on Mars is the ‘glide stage,’ which involved an aeroshell to encapsulate the lander for the survival of Mars entry. With the power of our combined teams, experience and passion, I am confident this historic mission will be just one of many to come.”

×

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.