Renishaw appoints Louise Callanan as Director of Additive Manufacturing

UK-based engineering technologies firm Renishaw is strengthening its position in the additive manufacturing market with the appointment of a new Director of Additive Manufacturing.

Louise Callanan will bring 25 years of experience to Renishaw’s research and development activity, where the company believes Callanan’s ‘vast operational experience and business understanding’ will help continue its growth in what it views as a ‘rapidly developing sector.’

“I am looking forward to taking up a new challenge in leading the AM team and helping to continue the progression it has made over recent years,” explained Callanan. “AM technology is constantly evolving, as we have seen at Renishaw with the recent introduction of the new RenAM 500 Q and S Flex, which have expanded our strong product portfolio. As a team, we will continue to create tailored AM solutions that push boundaries for each customer and develop the personal support we provide to aid their product design and ensure high levels of service.”

Callanan first met with Renishaw as a summer placement student at the company’s manufacturing facility in Dublin whilst studying at Trinity College Dublin. Callanan later joined the company as a Graduate Design Engineer before moving on to operations and general management roles within various divisions, most recently serving as Operations Manager to Renishaw’s CEO, Will Lee. Now, as Director of AM, Callanan is expected to work closely with Renishaw’s founder and Executive Chairman, Sir David McMurtry to drive the company's AM portfolio, which includes a range of metal 3D printing systems such as the recent RenAM 500 Flex, which was installed at the UK's Digital Manufacturing Centre last year.

“I have worked closely with Louise throughout her Renishaw career and have seen first-hand the energy, commitment and passion she brings to the business,’ McMurtry commented. “Louise will drive the development of our vision for the AM group and will bring out the very best in those she works alongside. I have every confidence in Louise’s ability to keep our customers at the very heart of our business and to find the right opportunities for growth.”

