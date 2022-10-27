Replique announces the appointment of Nick Dinges as new Chief Technology Officer

Replique Nick Dinges, new CTO of Replique

Replique has announced the appointment of Nikolas 'Nick' Dinges as the company’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

As the new CTO, Dinges will be responsible for developing its technology platform which enables OEMs to provide parts on demand to customers through an encrypted, global and decentralised 3D printing network.

As well as strategic development, Dinges will focus on driving further expansion of the network of service bureaus and ensuring integration with customers’ existing manufacturing workflows.

Dinges previously held the role of CTO at HitchHiker, an independent company that provides flight rate management software solutions. In the role he coordinated the development of a platform designed to manage bookings with hundreds of data sources, active in over 25 countries. He held the role from 2012, but spent close to 23 years at the company in total.

“Nick is a great addition to the management team, and we’re delighted to have him on board,” said Dr. Max Siebert, CEO and Co-Founder of Replique. “With more than 25 years’ technical, strategic, and product management experience in the creation of highly scalable commercial software, we’re confident Nick is the right person to further drive our offering to OEMs.”

Dinges added: “Replique’s model enables the fundamental promise of 3D printing – parts when you need them, where you need them, in the exact quantity you need them. Decentralised production using 3D printing has great cost, design and logistical benefits to OEMs, and as supply chain disruptions continue, Replique’s proposition becomes increasingly beneficial. I’m excited to be joining the company at such a pivotal time.”

Earlier this month, Replique announced that its new quality tracking module called RSure would be launched at the upcoming Formnext event in Frankfurt.

