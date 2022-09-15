Roboze opens lab dedicated to development of 'super materials' for 3D printing

× Expand Roboze

Roboze has commenced construction on a new laboratory dedicated to the development of future super materials for 3D printing. The new 2,000 sqm facility will be located in Bari, Italy, and aims to 'accelerate the transition to sustainable manufacturing' for the composite and high-performance polymer 3D printing specialist.

The company’s facilities and offices in the same territory now cover an area of over 5,000 sqm completely dedicated to the development and engineering of the entire Roboze technological ecosystem: 3D printers, software and materials science.

With this development, Roboze stated its aim to open new positions in engineering and scientific fields, with the company hoping to hire 40 specialists over the next 18 months.

The new facility will host new materials science, chemistry and nanotechnology laboratories. The goal is to rapidly advance in the development of alternative materials to petroleum-based super polymers by favouring the use of bio-based reinforcing matrices and fibres.

“Roboze is committed every day to developing the future super materials that will combine eco-sustainability with cutting-edge performance, with the aim of accelerating the transition to sustainable manufacturing,” said Alessio Lorusso, Founder and CEO of Roboze.

Something that Roboze hopes to achieve, but states that might be a challenge, is finding new materials and technologies that can reduce the generation of carbon dioxide and achieve the properties of the super polymers available today as a replacement for metal parts.

“Our challenge in Roboze is to create 3D printing technology and super materials for a paradigm shift in today’s production model, producing high-performance parts in a sustainable way, just in time and on demand, eliminating dependence on metals and oil,” said Lorusso.

Roboze recently signed an agreement with PUNCH Torino, in a move that will see the companies work in partnership to accelerate the industrialisation of 3D printing in the automotive and marine sectors.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.