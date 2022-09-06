PUNCH Torino & ROBOZE sign an agreement to accelerate the development of AM in the automotive & marine industries

× Expand PUNCH Torino + Roboze

A freshly signed partnership between PUNCH Torino and ROBOZE, two leaders in additive manufacturing, will see the companies work in partnership to accelerate the industrialisation of 3D printing in the automotive and marine sectors.

According to Research and Markets, a market research and analysis firm, the size of the global additive manufacturing market is estimated to reach 76.16 billion USD by 2030. This is growth at a CAGR of 20.8%.

The goal of the partnership between the two companies is to increase the adoption of additive technology and improve the printing process with fused filament fabrication (FFF) technology. The companies hope that the wide adoption of FFF will enable the development of more competitive and high-performance products in the near future, with a substantial impact on lead times.

Roboze will deploy its Automate technology, which is specifically designed for its Production 3D printing systems of the company. The Production Series features the ARGO 500, a solution that is said to shift the focus of AM from prototyping to production of end use parts, maintaining the same manufacturing standards of traditional methods. Roboze claims that the ARGO 500 has allowed hundreds of companies to digitise their warehouses while scaling production.

PUNCH Torino has gained skills within the additive manufacturing world over recent years. Starting in 2015 with the development of automotive technological capabilities, exploiting its advantages in product design and industrialisation.

“We chose Roboze as our partner because we strongly believe in its patented ultra-precise 3D printing technology for super polymers and composites, which will allow us to replace metal alloys within the entire lifecycle of automotive and marine functional components, thus reducing the overall weight of the powerpack system and the relayed Co2 emissions, which we know to be increasingly stringent and challenging,” said Gianmarco Boretto, Director Hardware Engineering of PUNCH Torino.

Giancarlo Scianatico, EMEA Business Director of Roboze, said: “We want to demonstrate that by integrating PUNCH Torino’s high engineering skills with our high-performance systems; a winning example are the case studies previously realised, among which we find engine brackets with organic structures and integrated rails for high-pressure hydrogen applications.”

The companies stated the importance of the sustainability aspect of the agreement. Bringing production back to the companies bases will reduce transportations and shippings, reducing Co2 emissions.

Earlier this year, Roboze launched its PRO series of printers, which are designed to enable functional prototyping and additive manufacturing with super polymers and composites.

