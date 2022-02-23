3DGence launches F421 FFF 3D printer, AS9100 Certified PEEK filament & Material Management System

× Expand 3DGence

3DGence has launched a new Fused Filament Fabrication 3D printer alongside a Material Management System and a AS9100 Certified PEEK Aero Filament.

The 3DGence INDUSTRY F421 FFF system has been introduced in response to the shift from prototyping with 3D printing to producing end-use parts. 3DGence says its new machine has a high-temperature printing chamber, quick-change printing modules, enhanced mechanics and components, connectivity to the company’s CLOUD platform, and a supporting portfolio of materials.

It comes to market alongside the AS9100 Certified PEEK Aero material, a high-strength, flame/heat resistant and anti-corrosive filament that is capable of enabling end-use applications in aerospace and defence. The AS9100 PEEK material has a maximum operating temperature of 260°C, UL94 V-0 flammability resistance and chemical resistance, and each spool is said to be fully traceable to ensure product quality and compliance.

“At 3DGence, we are supporting our customers across industries in expanding the use of high-temperature and composite materials for end-use applications,” commented Ron Faruqui, CEO of 3DGence Americas. “The aerospace industry has the most stringent requirements for material performance due to demanding application environments and critical safety imperatives. Furthermore, PAEK has already been utilised as a composite material in other technologies and forms (LMPAEK), and this extension provides a market solution for filament extrusion technologies to expand the range of applications. Our customers can now rapid prototype and produce proof-of-concept end-parts in PEEK, without doubt of compliance and qualification of the material.”

3DGence has also introduced its Material Management System to provide better storage for its materials to reduce the risk of improper handling and preparation, than can lead to failed prints and compromise the performance of parts. The company has also announced a three-year warranty in select European markets for its F421 and F350 machines, with an expansion into additional markets set for 2023.

“With the launch of our new F421, and recent F350, we wanted to make our commitment clear to our users about our quality and service with this new industry standard in warranty,” added Sebastian Sczasny, Technology Portfolio Director MS Galleon and Group CEO, 3DGence. “As the market has progressed in requirements and complexity of applications, we designed our printers to meet these enhanced expectations in build quality, component integrity and ease of use and maintenance. This three-year warranty provides peace of mine for the user and emphasises our commitment to a high-quality experience with 3DGence technology.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.