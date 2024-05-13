ROBOZE joins America Makes Institute

× Expand ROBOZE

ROBOZE has announced its membership into the prestigious America Makes Institute.

This move, the company says, marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration with some of the most influential companies in the American manufacturing industry, aimed at enhancing supply chain resilience and supporting the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through advanced manufacturing solutions. ROBOZE has joined America Makes ‘to create new opportunities for both partners and to establish new standards of excellence in additive manufacturing.’

America Makes, recognised as the first national institute for AM in the United States, is a hub that convenes companies, academic institutions, and government agencies in a joint venture to accelerate innovation and the diffusion of 3D printing and AM technologies. Joining the collaborative will allow ROBOZE to partner directly with some of the country's major industrial stakeholders, fostering an environment of technological exchange and best practices that will benefit the entire manufacturing sector.

The collaboration with America Makes will focus on enhancing manufacturing capabilities through AM, which is being considered ‘essential for building an agile supply chain capable of overcoming disruptions, while simultaneously providing constant support to small and medium-sized enterprises.’

Furthermore, ROBOZE will commit to facilitating access to its additive manufacturing technology, ensuring that SMEs can benefit from these advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Alessio Lorusso, CEO of ROBOZE, said: "We are excited to be part of America Makes and to actively contribute to the evolution of additive manufacturing in the United States. This collaboration represents an extraordinary opportunity not only for ROBOZE but for the entire industrial sector, allowing us to elevate the production and innovation capabilities of American SMEs."

ROBOZE's membership into the America Makes Institute is effective immediately, with joint projects set to begin in the coming months.