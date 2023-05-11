TCT Awards 2023: Sanjay Mortimer Foundation Rising Star Award

The TCT Group is pleased to be collaborating with the Sanjay Mortimer Foundation (SMF) to present the Sanjay Mortimer Foundation Rising Star Award at the 2023 TCT Awards.

In its inaugural year, this award will recognise an up-and-coming neurodivergent young person who has the potential to contribute greatly towards the engineering industry.

The SMF aims to help neurodiverse individuals interested in engineering and making, enabling them to shape their perceived belief in their engineering abilities, thus building self-esteem and increasing interest in engineering.

Teula Bradshaw, Executive Director of the Sanjay Mortimer Foundation stated: "The SMF are extremely grateful to TCT for collaborating with them on this Rising Star Award. Sharing our mission of ‘Helping those with neurodiverse minds recognise their strengths and talents through engineering’ is at the core of our strategy. This award will help us find these unique individuals, with a love of making, and enable them to build their self-esteem and realise their potential."

To qualify for entry, the following criteria must be met:

A young person between the age of 18-25 years old.

Resident in England or Wales.

Must be neurodivergent.

Must find enjoyment from engineering and/or making, in this case, specifically 3D Printing.

The judges will be looking for candidates who find enjoyment, creativity, and/or an outlet in 3D printing. They’d like to understand how each candidate discovered 3D printing and the extent of their passion for it.

The winning entrant will receive a Prusa 3D printer to help support their journey into engineering, plus the opportunity to be apply to become an SMF Star, providing access to grants, training and more.

Entries must be submitted by 17th May 2023.

The successful candidate will be announced at the TCT Awards Ceremony on 7th June 2023 which will take place at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham, UK. This annual black-tie celebration of the very best innovations and applications of 3D printing and additive manufacturing technology is set to be an exciting evening with over 250 industry professionals.

Advance purchase tickets are now available here.