Sciaky set to exhibit EBAM machines at Formnext 2022

× Expand Sciaky Sciaky Exhibit at Formnext 2021

Sciaky, Inc. has announced that it will exhibit aerospace components and refractory metal test articles at Formnext that have been manufactured with its patented Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing machines.

The company will also discuss its Electron Beam Welding capabilities in Frankfurt.

Sciaky has said recently that its machines include a record deposition rate of 40lb/hr for titanium. The company’s Global Sales Team will be present to showcase Sciaky’s latest innovations, explain the process and design ideals behind EBAM and EBW, and to assist in implementing either (or both) to an application.

Sciaky’s Global Sales Manager John O’Hara will present on the machines capacity to switch between EBAM and EBW modes, which the company claims will allow customers to accomplish multiple production steps with the same machine. The presentation will demonstrate how Sciaky’s customers have implemented this capability, and the design considerations behind the usage of both EBAM and EBW.

“We are happy to be at Formnext for another year,” said Scott Phillips, President and CEO of Sciaky, Inc. “We’ve seen EBAM producing parts both bigger and faster year-over-year, all while improving quality, and we hope that manufacturers will build off of our innovations to save themselves both time and money making the biggest parts in their industry.”

Sciaky claims that its solution is the most widely scalable metal additive manufacturing solution in the industry in terms of work envelope, with it having the capability to produce parts ranging from eight inches to 20 feet in length. EBAM is also the fastest deposition process in the metal additive manufacturing market according to Sciaky, with gross deposition rates ranging from seven to 40 lbs of metal per hour.

Sciaky President Biden observing an EBAM-produced part at Lockheed Martin Facility

Sciaky’s EBAM technology uses IRISS – the Interlayer Real-time Imaging and Sensing System – which the company says is the only real-time adaptive control system in the metal 3D printing market that can sense and digitally self-adjust metal deposition with precision and repeatability.

The closed-loop control is the key reason for the company’s EBAM process delivering consistent part geometry, mechanical properties, microstructure, and metal chemistry from the first part to the last, according to the company.

Sciaky's presentation will take place on the TCT Introducing Stage at Formnext on Wednesday, November 16, at 12:00pm CET.

