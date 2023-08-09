Shapeways announces launch of MFG Materials service for digital manufacturing

× Expand Shapeways

Shapeways has announced its expansion of software service offerings with the launch of MFG Materials. This new service provides a range of raw materials to manufacturers at discounted rates according to the company.

“We’re committed to supporting our manufacturers. With MFG Materials, we’re taking a practical step toward helping them save on raw material costs,” said Greg Rothman, GM of Software for Shapeways. “Depending on the volume, suppliers can realise a sound return on investment by purchasing their raw material inventory through us.”

Shapeways says that through strategic partnerships and negotiations with “top-tier” raw materials vendors, it is providing an average of 15% off list prices on the MFG Materials platform, with discounts varying based on material and quantity ordered.

The company says that the industrial global raw materials market is vast and diverse, and plays a vital role as a significant contributor to the US and global economies.

Shapeways says the aluminium market, valued at 169.8 billion USD in 2021, is projected by Precedence Research to reach 277.5 billion USD by 2030; according to MarketsandMarkets, the iron and steel market size-valued at nearly 1.6 trillion USD in 2022 is projected to reach 1.9 trillion USD by 2027 and that global plastics, valued at 609 billion USD in 2022 is projected by Grand View Research to see a steady CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030, driven by rising plastic consumption in various sectors.

Rothman added: “The growth trajectory of the industrial materials market is impressive. This presents immense opportunities, and MFG Materials is designed to help our customers tap into this opportunistic market. We are not only making these markets more accessible, but also enabling significant cost savings through our economies of scale. This boosts competitiveness and profitability for manufacturers, fueling growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector.

Shapeways recently announced two “significant” contracts in the medical space that it expects will generate up to 2.5 million USD in revenue each year for the next three years.