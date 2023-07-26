Shapeways expects to generate $2.5m in annual revenue through two new medical contracts

Shapeways Shapeways

Shapeways has announced two ‘significant’ contracts in the medical space that it expects to generate up to 2.5 million USD in revenue each year for the next three years.

The company says this will help to realise a 3X growth in its medical activity in the past four years.

Shapeways is an FDA contract manufacturer and works with a ‘diverse medical client base’ that includes providers of customised orthopaedic solutions, patient-specific surgical guides and sleep aids.

Among Shapeways’ offering to its medical customers is the creation of clean-room environments, supply of custom packaging options, and the supply of ‘dedicated equipment for products headed for medical use.’ As it grows its play in the medical space, Shapeways is also looking to tap into medical markets in South America, Asia and the Middle East.

“By segmenting data from DICOM images, we enable the creation of highly personalised medical aids and devices through additive manufacturing. These tools increase precision in surgical settings and drastically improve patient outcomes,” commented Greg Kress, CEO of Shapeways. “The ability to produce patient-specific medical devices at high volumes with exceptional quality is a key market differentiator – and our superpower at Shapeways.”

“We actively seek to collaborate with organisations that drive medical innovation,” added Aidan O’Sullivan, GM of Enterprise Solutions for Shapeways. “The beauty of 3D printing is it fits so well in this space, allowing us to adapt in design and production, and respond to custom medical needs quickly and accurately providing unprecedented opportunities in personalised healthcare.”

Shapeways last week announced it is to transfer its public listing to the Nasdaq Global Market, after initially listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021.