Shapeways to transfer its listing to The Nasdaq Global Market

Digital manufacturing service provider Shapeways has announced its decision to transfer its listing to The Nasdaq Global Market from the New York Stock Exchange.

The company expects its common stock and warrants to list on Nasdaq at the open of business on August 1, 2023, under the symbols “SHPW” and “SHPWW”.

Shapeways announced its public listing via a merger with Galileo Acquisition Corp, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), in April 2021.

“We are excited to move to Nasdaq and join many of the world’s leading technology companies as Shapeways continues to push the boundaries of digital manufacturing and software solutions,” commented Greg Kress, CEO of Shapeways. “This move should allow us to benefit from Nasdaq’s cost-effective offering, while also providing us with a platform to expand our market presence, reach a broader investor base, and accelerate our growth trajectory. This transition reflects our commitment to innovation, customer success, and shareholder value creation.”

“We are glad to welcome Shapeways to the Nasdaq family and look forward to supporting their continued growth and focus on shareholder value,” added Karen Snow, Global Head of Listings at Nasdaq.

Shapeways has been trading publicly for around two years, having build its reputation as a provider of digital manufacturing capabilities, including 3D printing. Technologies from Carbon, Desktop Metal, EOS and 3D Systems are among Shapeways' 3D printing offering.