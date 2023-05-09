Siemens expands 3D printing initiatives in the United States with Meltio robotics

× Expand Siemens/Meltio Meltio and Siemens managers with the Meltio M450 metal 3D printer.

Siemens has announced it is expanding focus on 3D printing initiatives in the United States to help accelerate the transformation of the US additive manufacturing industry through serial additive manufacturing.

Steve Vosmik, Head of Siemens Additive Manufacturing in the United States said: “We are on the threshold of a new frontier in American Industry, where the implementation of additive manufacturing will bring fundamental changes to the landscape, end-to-end, from product to machine to manufacturing. Siemens is very excited to be at the forefront of this process.”

According to Siemens, the company is focused on supporting the domestic additive manufacturing builder community, so it is using its offerings to assist machine builders. From its Charlotte Advanced Technology Collaboration Hub (CATCH), located in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company will act as an ecosystem platform for machine builders, machine users and additive design engineers.

“More than 100 machine builders from around the world are implementing Siemens automation solutions to industrialise their machines,” said Rajas Sukthankar, Vice President, Motion Control, Siemens Industry, Inc. “Now it’s time to support even more customers and accelerate their transformation from single machines to series additive manufacturing factories. North America is heading in this direction.”

Siemens says it can assist additive manufacturing ‘job shops’ as well as Tier One production facilities with end-to-end solutions, including product design software, digital twin machine simulation and virtual execution of manufacturing methods, with full data feedback into the design protocol for necessary adjustments, prior to machine building.

Vosmik adds: “This comprehensive suite of software and motion control hardware offerings makes Siemens a viable partner at every step of the AM process.”

Siemens is adding technology to CATCH to incorporate metal binder jet technology through the purchase and installation of an ExOne/Desktop Metal Production System and Meltio Robotic System with the Siemens SINUMERIK RunMyRobot application onboard. SINUMERIK RunMyRobot controls the kinematic path of an industrial robot as it integrates with the CNC machine.

Siemens is also establishing an additive manufacturing advisory board of industry leaders in the 3D printing industry, drawn from various industries and technical disciplines, to provide the company guidance. Vosmik adds: “We are looking forward to engaging and collaborating with this talented group of industry experts as we move ahead together into this exciting new world of manufacturing in America.”