Sigma Additive Solutions CEO joins Uniformity Labs Board of Directors

Uniformity Labs has announced that Sigma Additive Solutions CEO Jacob Brunsberg has been appointed as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors. Brunsberg joins John Ferriola, who is now Chairman, and Alan Batey. Ferriola is the former Chairman and CEO of Nucor Corporation, and Batey is the former President of General Motors North America.

Brunsberg joined Sigma Additive in 2021, with responsibility for product direction, strategic relationships, sales, and marketing. He was appointed President, CEO, and Director in April 2022.

Before Sigma Additive, Brunsberg was the global P&L leader for General Electric’s Binder Jet Technology unit, overseeing strategy, development, commercialisation, and overall business performance.

Prior to that at GE, Brunsberg served as Senior Managing Director of the Central Region, tasked with helping establish the US sales infrastructure for post-acquisition integration of additive manufacturing technology companies including Concept Laser, Arcam, and GEonX into the newly formed GE Additive business entity.

“Jake’s appointment adds an extremely valuable layer of practical, hands-on experience to our board,” said Uniformity Labs CEO Adam Hopkins. “He brings global commercialisation skills and deep knowledge of the technical aspects of binder jetting and powder bed fusion, which we will call on to help us deliver the full potential of our technology.”

Brunsberg said: “I’m fortunate to have played a part in advancing the additive manufacturing industry. I am passionate about increasing the addressable market of additive manufacturing by lowering cost barriers to adoption.

“Uniformity Labs’ technology has the ability to open that addressable market by improving the capital efficiency of powder metallurgy manufacturing, increasing production speeds of equipment, and raising the quality of output. I look forward to working with Adam and the team and my fellow board members to further this significant opportunity.”

