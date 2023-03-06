Sigma Additive Solutions expands into Post Processing with new partner DyeMansion

× Expand DyeMansion

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. has announced that it will partner with DyeMansion to add an integrated hardware/software solution option that offers ‘extra quality assurance’ for DyeMansion’s post processing solutions such as DM60, Powershot Performance and Powerfuse S.

DyeMansion’s comprehensive solution, the Print-to-Product workflow and all components are ‘applicable for Industry 4.0’, according to Sigma. The company says it can be integrated seamlessly into various production processes. According to the companies, the real-time monitoring and data analytics from Sigma’s Machine Health module complement DyeMansion’s systems by offering reduced cost per part and high sustainability.

At Formnext in November 2022, DyeMansion announced DyeMansion 360° Digital Services with two digital products, the DyeMansion Workflow Center and the DyeMansion Data Connect. The cloud-based Workflow Center allows users to monitor post processing systems and easily add other complementary software applications such as Sigma’s Machine Health module according to DyeMansion.

DyeMansion Data Connect offers a direct connection to the machine with a standardised OPC UA interface for easy data exchange with external systems.

Jacob Brunsberg, Sigma Additive Solutions Chief Executive Officer, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with DyeMansion and move Sigma’s powerful quality assurance beyond the borders of additive systems and into post processing. I’m also very excited about the rollout of DyeMansion’s Workflow Center, it’s a fantastic addition to their product and will take place vital data into the hands of owners and operators.”

DyMansion CEO and Co-Founder Felix Ewald added: “Automated quality monitoring across the whole production chain will be an important driver for the factory of the future. The solutions from Sigma Additive Solutions can contribute to this significantly.”

Sigma has also highlighted the growth of its patent portfolio. As of February 24, 2023, the total number of granted patents has increased to 29 with an additional 40 patent applications in process.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.