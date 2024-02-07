SINTX Technologies subsidiary enters R&D agreement with the U.S. Army DEVCOM ARL for ceramic additive manufacturing

SINTX Technologies, a manufacturer and developer of advanced ceramic materials and related technologies, has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Technology Assessment & Transfer, Inc. (TA&T) has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory (DEVCOM ARL).

The company says this partnership is expected to leverage the strengths of both organisations in the areas of ceramic additive manufacturing and ceramic matrix composites (CMCs).

DEVCOM ARL is the U.S. Army’s foundational research laboratory focused on cutting-edge scientific discovery, technological innovation, and transitioning capabilities for the future Army.

SINTX’s Millersville, MD facility, Technology Assessment and Transfer, Inc., began work on ceramic 3D printing in the mid 1990s, printing its first component in 1998. SINTX now provides prototype and low-rate initial production (LRIP) ceramic 3D printing services, sells ceramic-filled resins that customers use in their own printing processes, and works with multiple customers in the development of printing solutions for new materials.

As well as being involved in ceramic 3D printing, SINTX’s Maryland site has also been developing ultra-high temperature CMCs, and building extensive capabilities in the densification of fibre-based preforms using both chemical vapour infiltration and polymer infiltration and pyrolysis.

“We have a highly skilled team of engineers and technicians here in Maryland, all of whom are instrumental in pushing this cutting-edge work forward. I look forward to optimising our offerings in these markets while also working with DEVCOM ARL to build both teams’ knowledge and capabilities in advanced technologies.”