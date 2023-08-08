SPEE3D 3D prints parts on-demand in annual US Marine Corps live-fire training exercise

× Expand SPEE3D

SPEE3D has announced its successful participation in the Marine Corps Annual Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-23 in July 2023. The event is a live-fire exercise combining infantry, artillery, aircraft, combat logistics, and supporting elements to train battalion and squadron-sized units in the tactical application of combined-arms manoeuvre and offensive and defensive operations during combat.

According to SPEE3D, it was the only additive manufacturing company participating in the event.

ITX involved a series of progressive exercises that assessed the ability and adaptability of a force of more than 3,700 Marines and sailors over one month. SPEE3D says its WarpSPEE3D was deployed to print crucial parts that were broken, brought from ground support at the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar, California, then flown to the live fire Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California.

“Our involvement in ITX 4-23 is yet another testament to our commitment to partnering with the military worldwide to provide the best outcomes for rapidly printing 3D metal parts where they are needed the most – near the warfighter,” said Chris Harris, Americas Vice President of Defense for SPEE3D. “It’s an honour to be invited, and we look forward to working with the United States Marine Corps for future training events.”

Chris Curran, Program Manager for the Consortium for Additive Manufacturing Research and Education (CAMRE) added: “For two consecutive weeks during Integrated Training Exercise 4-23 with the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, SPEE3D repeatedly demonstrated their ability to 3D print metal replacement parts, outdoors, in an expeditionary environment. What was impactful was their ability to produce parts in a matter of hours, not days, which could potentially offer warfighters and maintainers a competitive advantage in a contested environment.”

Military and defence require on-demand technology to quickly produce parts from metal alloys to address real time needs in-theatre according to SPEE3D, helping to maximise availability and minimising downtime.

SPEE3D says that the WarpSPEE3D is the world’s first large-format metal 3D printer to utilise the company’s patented Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology, which it says enables fast, cost-effective, and scalable production.