Missouri University of Science & Technology to install SPEE3D WarpSPEE3D metal 3D printer

Missouri University of Science and Technology (S&T) has purchased SPEE3D’s WarpSPEE3D metal 3D printing system to support research, industry supply chain needs, and workforce development.

The WarpSPEE3D machine will be housed in the Center for Aerospace Manufacturing Technologies on campus, and will also be showcased at the new Missouri Protoplex which is set to open in 2025 to merge the local manufacturing needs of businesses and academia.

Through a partnership, Missouri S&T is set to work with SPEE3D to better understand the company’s proprietary metal cold spray technology. The S&T specifically chose WarpSPEE3D to address the ‘immediate needs of the industry on a larger scale’, citing its ability to print parts up to 40kg and with a diameter of up to 1m by 70cm in a matter of hours.

“SPEE3D has been grateful to partner with leading academic institutions worldwide, and we’re thrilled a forward-thinking academic institution like Missouri S&T will bring the printing capabilities of the WarpSPEE3D to their students and the community,” commented Steven Camilleri, co-founder and CTO at SPEE3D. “The partnership will showcase our unique cold spray technology, giving academia and businesses the ability to print large-scale parts quickly that would otherwise not be available.”

“The manufacturing academia community is quickly adopting new technologies such as additive manufacturing to train the future of the workforce and address real-world supply chain business needs,” said Bradley Deuser, Assistant Research Professor and Manufacturing Engineer for the Kummer Institute Center for Advanced Manufacturing at Missouri S&T. “Understanding the capabilities of SPEE3D’s WarpSPEE3D printer will help us address different use cases for industry needs such as castings and forgings, which will help drive lower lead times, and drive domestic US manufacturing, including locally here in Missouri.”