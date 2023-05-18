SPEE3D celebrates success in US defense challenge with Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing technology

× Expand SPEE3D WarpSPEE3D machine

SPEE3D has announced that it has been named as a winner of the Office of the Secretary of Defense Manufacturing Technology (OSD ManTech) “Point of Need Challenge” for solutions to support forward-deployed forces in austere environments. The program will invest around 2.5 million USD according to SPEE3D, with industry partners contributing another 700,000 USD in cost share.

SPEE3D will be taking part in a live showcase at the US Army’s Engineer Research and Development Center’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory (CRREL) in Hanover, New Hampshire. The team will display its Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology and ability to 3D print metal parts in sub-freezing environments with the same quality as parts printed on the same technology in a lab or shop environment.

Applications for the program were accepted from over 60 organisations, with 11 making the final round. The final 11 each took part in live presentations at the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Institute in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The event involved technologies from member companies of the Department of Defense Manufacturing Innovation Institutes (MIIs).

The invited finalists were evaluated by a panel of 13 judges from the Military Services, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), Defense Innovation Unit, OSD ManTech, and Joint Staff.

CEO of SPEE3D Byron Kennedy said: “Given our proven track record of working with the military in very hot and dry environments, we look forward to demonstrating our expeditionary manufacturing and repair capabilities in sub-freezing conditions. We are honoured to work with the OSD to showcase our patented Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing technology.”

Six projects from the five MIIs were selected for approval. These covered three challenges: The Warfighter Medical, Health, and Nutrition Challenge; the Staying in the Fight Challenge; and the Cyber Challenge.

SPEE3D also entered in the Staying in the Fight Challenge and partnered with LIFT as its contracted MII. LIFT is a registered DoD MII, headquartered in Detroit and oversen by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.