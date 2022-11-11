Srinivas Shastry joins Intech Additive Solutions as Director-Sales

× Expand Intech Additive Solutions Srinivas Shastry

Intech Additive Solutions has announced the appointment of Srinivas Shastry as Director-Sales. Shastry previously had the position of Managing Director at the Indian subsidiary of SLM Solutions. At Intech, he will oversee driving international growth, with a focus on Europe and the GCC region.

During his time at SLM, Shastry managed sales, operations and the technology adoption for the regional market. He was involved in setting up the operations of SLM Solutions subsidiary and led the sales, distributors and the technical teams resulting in year-on-year revenue growth.

“Srinivas comes with a wealth of experience in the AM industry. His role will be instrumental in expanding our operations overseas while driving all-round innovation and growth in the industry,” said Sridhar Balaram, CEO of Intech. “Our industry is on a growth trajectory with the technology opening new opportunities for applications across diverse industries. We will need experienced leadership at the helm as the company moves into its next phase of global growth.”

Shastry, the new Director-Sales, added: “I’m excited to be a part of Intech’s team as it advances towards becoming the frontrunner in the additive manufacturing space. My focus would be aligned towards strengthening and expanding its operational footprint. I look forward to working closely with the team alongside our clients as we steer towards meeting a growing end-user demand in the AM market.”

Earlier this week, Intech Additive Solutions announced the launch of its second generation iFusion150 metal 3D printing system. The new system includes a 500-watt laser, with users having the option to upgrade to a 700W or 1000W laser, and a 150 x 180 mm build volume.

