Intech Additive Solutions launches second generation iFusion150 metal 3D printer

× Expand Intech Additive Solutions Intech Additive iFusion 150 - 1

Intech Additive Solutions has announced the launch of its second generation iFusion150 metal 3D printing system.

The second gen iFusion150, formerly known as iFusion SF1, is said to feature a range of improved features which cover operational safety, reduced human intervention and the system design. Other enhancements to the small-format laser powder bed fusion metal printer include butterfly valves with automatic control for filter changeover without stopping the run and dual lock safety.

With the addition of these improvements, Intech Additive believes the iFusion150 machine will be even more suitable for application in R&D labs, the tool and die industry, space, defence, automotive, general engineering and education. It has recently been installed at CONIFY in Greece.

The iFusion150 is equipped with a 500-watt laser, with users having the option to upgrade to a 700W or 1000W laser, and a 150 x 180 mm build volume. It can be supported by the AMOptoMet software, which provides optimum print parameters for parts, and is compatible with a range of metal allow powders that include aluminium, titanium, copper, Inconel, maraging steel, stainless steel and more. Intech’s iFusion150 also offers ‘AMBuilder’, an integrated pre-build design software for powder bed fusion that uses inbuilt algorithms to help users achieve right-first-time parts.

“All industries are experiencing a tremendous advancement in technology. We are always creating and improving products in accordance with customer feedback to create software and technology that is ready for the future,” commented Intech Vice President of Sales Mr. Pradeep Nair. “The machine can be upgraded to 700W and 1000W in our most recent improvements, and a greater variety of metal alloys can be employed to manufacture products. Serving the demands of our clients while keeping up with emerging trends and technologies in the tool and die, dental and medical, aerospace, automotive, defence and other industrial applications across numerous industries is something we look forward to doing. With the launch of the new second generation iFusion150, we hope to expand in international markets like those in Asia Pacific and Europe, and we look forward to collaborating with relevant distributors in those regions.”

Intech Additive Solutions, who is 30%-owned by DMG Mori, recently collaborated with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre to design and 3D print miniature metal components.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Gain 3D printing insights from PepsiCo, Boeing, Jack Wolfskin and more at the TCT Conference @ Formnext. Get your pass here.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.