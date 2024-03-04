Stratasys acquires Arevo carbon fibre 3D printing IP to advance FDM offering

Stratasys has acquired the intellectual property of carbon fire 3D printing firm Arevo, which ceased operations in 2023.

Arevo came to prominence with the introduction of bikes and e-bikes with additively manufactured carbon fibre frames, and despite fulfilling 96% of orders for its Superstrata bikes, ceased operations last summer.

Stratasys has now moved to acquire its IP estate, which is said to include multiple foundational patents in carbon fibre printing, Z-strength improvement achieved by localised laser melting and roller compaction, in-situ and AI build monitoring, and hardware design. This IP will be added to Stratasys' 2,600 total granted and pending patents.

The company looks set to integrate much of this IP into its FDM 3D printing systems, enabling it to 'extend its addressable manufacturing applications.' In particular, Stratasys sees the opportunity to eliminate adoptions barriers associated with the requirements for higher performing parts, whether it be strength, isotropy, reliability, or throughput.

“The technology we’ve acquired allows for increasingly improved isotropy of physical properties in FDM parts, which opens up additional use for customers,” said Rich Garrity, Stratasys’ Chief Industrial Business Officer. “This investment continues our commitment to focusing our organic and inorganic innovation on applications and use cases that provide real value to our manufacturing customers, ensuring that Stratasys will continue to be the most relevant and attractive partner moving forward.”