Stratasys adds Evonik as new additive manufacturing materials partner

× Expand Stratasys P3 Deflect 120 Blow Mould

Stratasys has announced Evonik, one of the world’s leading specialty chemicals companies, as the newest materials partner for its P3 technology-based Origin One 3D printer. Evonik is contributing its expertise in the development and manufacturing of ready-to-use photopolymer materials to enhance the P3 platform.

Evonik says this achieves injection moulding part quality and surface finish with incredible accuracy, in what it says is a diverse and continuously growing range of high-performance materials.

The first material from the partnership is P3 Deflect 120, a Stratasys validated material that has been tested for reliability on the Origin One printer. Evonik states that its tests have suggested up to a 10% improvement in strength compared to a competing DLP 3D printer.

The ability to print parts for a heat deflection temperature of up to 120 degrees Celsius addresses a crucial need for materials that are specifically designed to be less brittle at high temperatures. This makes it useful for applications such as moulds used in the manufacturing sector.

“Feedback from our customers indicated there was a real market for a strong, high-heat photopolymer in our portfolio,” said Alex Sant’Anna, Director, Additive Manufacturing and Material Solutions – Americas, Evonik. “The bottom line: This new partnership with Stratasys will mean that we can address more applications for Stratasys customers to grow 3D printing in manufacturing.”

“Our new partnership with Evonik reinforces the growth approach for our hybrid materials strategy and the market’s evolving need for validated materials at scale for a growing array of applications,” said Oren Zoran, VP and Head of Product Management at Stratasys. “We look forward to working with Evonik to explore new applications to enhance our P3 platform now and in the future.”

Further expanding its materials capabilities, Stratasys recently completed the acquisition of Covestro's 3D printing business in a multi-million Euro deal. The company is currently exhibiting at IMTS in Chicago.

