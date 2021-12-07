Stratasys launches Origin One Dental 3D printer

Stratasys Origin One Dental.

Stratasys has announced the launch of the Origin One Dental 3D printing system as it looks to meet the growing demand for 3D printing dental solutions.

The Origin One Dental, which joins the J5 DentaJet 3D printing system in Stratasys’ dental portfolio, is powered by the Programmable Photopolymerisation digital light printing process obtained by Stratasys via its acquisition of Origin in December 2020.

As the dental industry continues to digitise its workflows and place a greater focus on aesthetics, Stratasys has sought to expand its offering to the market with the Origin One Dental platform. This machines offers an open materials infrastructure that supports a variety of applications and is said to enable ‘higher throughput at a lower cost compared to competing technologies.’ Per Stratasys, it has been designed for flow production, small batches of a single material requiring short print times, and the streamlining of production processes.

“Stratasys is the only additive manufacturing company that is offering multiple 3D printing technologies to dental labs,” commented Osnat Philipp, VP, Healthcare at Stratasys. “We enable labs to scale production today and stay prepared for tomorrow. Each printer presents an additive manufacturing solution for a different type of production need, maximised throughput and production time, while providing flexibility in addressing the changing needs of this growing market set to reach 6.5 billion dollars by 2025.”

“When our inbound digital impressions requests started to increase, we knew that we needed a production-grade 3D dental printer that would allow us to scale our operation,” added Chris Waldrop, President of Burdette Dental Lab. “With the Origin One Dental printer, we found the unique combination of accuracy, detailed reproduction, and the lowest cost per part. We have been using our printer for more that 10 hours per day, and the reliability has been the best that we have ever had.”

