Stratasys launches multi-material PolyJet 3D printing system for dental sector

Stratasys has introduced the J5 DentaJet multi-material 3D printing system to allow dental professionals to load mixed trays of dental parts.

Available immediately, the J5 DentaJet is capable of handling up to five different materials, including support material, and will allow dental labs to produce several parts in multiple materials for partial denture applications or dental implant cases, for example.

Implant cases are typically made up of a top and bottom rigid opaque model, a soft gingiva mask and a biocompatible surgical guide, all of which require different materials. While this previously could force dental professionals to use multiple printers or carry out multiple print runs, Stratasys latest offering will allow them to use only one.

The J5 DentaJet is compatible with a range of resins said to have been tailored to meet the needs of the dental market, including VeroDent PureWhite, CMY resins for colour, a clear and flexible resins, and the VeroGlaze opaque white for temporary in-mouth placement. Additionally, Seperator digital material automatically coasts models to ease the separation of the acrylic device from the model and remove wax and residue. Printing these materials with high accuracy, Stratasys says the J5 DentaJet can produce applications like seat crowns and bridges within minutes at resolutions of 18.75 microns.

“Dental and orthodontic models have been growing their adoption of 3D printing but the process has remained too manual and time consuming,” commented Stratasys Healthcare Vice President Osnat Phillipp. “The J5 DentaJet advances the full digital transformation of dental modelling with the potent combination of automation with accuracy. The system runs largely unattended and you can even produce a build tray with a wide variety of different models using several different materials. It’s a productivity monster.”

Prior to the launch of the machine, Stratasys has put the J5 DentaJet through a beta phase which has seen the likes of NEO Lab, a Massachusetts-based orthodontic lab, and Motor City Lab Works, a full-service orthodontics lab in Michigan, test the platform’s capabilities.

“We produce 600 appliances every day,” offered NEO Lab CEO Christian Saurman. “The DentaJet 3D printer is easy to use, can produce a lot of models in a single print, and we don’t spend much time post-processing the models after they come out of the machine. Our models go from printer to production floor faster than ever.”

“As an orthodontist, we really need higher accurate models to ensure patient appliances are the best fit,” added Motor City Lab Works CEO John Dumas. “We needed a printer that could accommodate the combination of a larger build tray for high volume plus produce higher resolution models. The J5 DentaJet provides us with both luxuries in one machine.”

