Stratasys appoints Amir Kleiner as new Chief Operating Officer

Stratasys has appointed Amir Kleiner as its Chief Operating Officer (COO), replacing Yossi Azarzar who is stepping down to pursue family interests.

Kleiner has been at Stratasys for 12 years, previously occupying the role of VP of Global Operations before spending three and a half years as the Global VP of Customer Success. In his most recent role, Kleiner is said to have led improvements in customer experience and oversaw an increase in revenues from services to all-time highs.

Stepping into the role of COO, Kleiner will lead the company's Global Operations, MIS and Quality team, while also continuing to manage the Customer Success team. He has been appointed to the role to strengthen the connection between the Customer Success organisation and the Operations and Supply Chain divisions.

As Azarzar departs, he has been credited with 'preparing the company' in its 'transition to providing manufacturing-grade solutions.' A gradual handover of responsibilities will begin immediately.

“This is an opportunity to structurally connect our Customer Success with our operations and supply chain infrastructures, elevating our offering and addressing our customers’ production needs end-to end,” commented Kleiner. “We are focused on our ‘Customer First’ principle and values, putting our customers in the centre of everything we do.”

“Following a significant tenure in the field, Amir brings a customer perspective to our operations, strategically, across data security, e-commerce, quality, product risk assessment and physical asset management, to leverage our manufacturing and operations to the benefit of our global installed base,” added Dr. Yoav Zeif, Stratasys CEO. “I want to thank Yossi for his leadership and hard work driving our operations improvements during a critical period in the company’s transformation and wish him the best of luck moving forward.”