Stratasys partners with Siemens Healthineers in “landmark research project” to advance medical imaging

× Expand Stratasys/Siemens Healthineers

Stratasys has announced that it has partnered with Siemens Healthineers to carry out a "landmark" research project designed to develop new state-of-the-art solutions for the advancement of medal imaging phantoms for computed tomography (CT) imaging.

CT phantoms are specialised devices used to evaluate and ensure the performance of CT scanners. Designed to simulate certain characteristics of the human body, phantoms enable the assessment of various core metrics, including radiation dose and image quality, aiding calibration and safeguarding consistent scanner performance.

Stratasys says the joint development leverages Stratasys’ PolyJet technology in combination with its RadioMatrix technology, and Siemens Healthineers’ advanced algorithm aimed at translating scanned patient images into specific material characteristics with radiopacity of human anatomy.

The company says the solution will allow for tailored phantom manufacturing and the creation of ultra-realistics human anatomy characteristics with complete radiographic accuracy of patient-specific pathology not previously possible.

According to Stratasys, the joint project will transform how phantoms can be utilised in the medical field, and in certain cases enable device manufacturers and academic facilities to replace human cadavers with 3D printed structures. The work will also produce a critical body of research data says the company, providing key insights for advancing CT system algorithms, driving materials development, and unlocking potential new application areas.

“The current limitations of imaging phantoms have been a longstanding challenge for the radiology community,” said Erez Ben Zvi, Vice President Medical at Stratasys. “This partnership with Siemens Healthineers will enable us to jointly explore the vast possibilities of our radiopaque materials and 3D printing technologies to overcome these barriers.”

Stratasys/Siemens Healthineers

Beginning with the manufacturing of 3D printed phantoms for smaller-scale anatomies of the head and neck region, the research will involve the production of progressively larger and complex anatomies, leading up to the Phase One endpoint of 3D printing a heart model and of an entire human torso with complete radiographic accuracy according to Stratasys.

“Knowledge gained from this project provides a breakthrough in medical imaging that will open up new avenues for uses when it comes to 3D printing and imaging. We are excited about the opportunities ahead of us as a result of this partnership and believe it will have long-term impacts for medical and academic applications,” said Lampros Theodorakis, Head of Computed Tomography Product & Clinical Marketing at Siemens Healthineers.

Read more: “We don’t do anything in a rush.” – Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif on what comes next after termination of Desktop Metal merger