Stratasys shareholders re-elect all eight director nominees to the Stratasys Board

Stratasys has announced that, based on a preliminary vote count provided by its proxy solicitors following its 2023 Annual General Meeting of shareholders, that its shareholders have voted to re-elect all eight of its director nominees - Scott Crump; John J. McEleney; Dov Ofer; Ziva Patir; David Reis; Michael Schoellhorn; Yair Seroussi and Adina Shorr to the Stratasys Board of Directors.

The company also announced that shareholders voted to ratify the reappointment of Kesselman & Kesselman, a member of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, as its independent auditors for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Stratasys issued the following statement:

We are pleased with the outcome of today’s vote, which reaffirms that we have the right team and a winning strategy in place to deliver profitable growth in the near, mid and long term. Stratasys’ Board is highly focused on maximizing shareholder value and engages with multiple industry participants for the benefit of all Stratasys shareholders.

We would like to thank our shareholders for their consideration and support throughout this process. We look forward to continued engagement with our shareholders and remain steadfast in our commitment to acting in the best interest of the Company and all Stratasys shareholders.

The Company will report the final voting results for the 2023 Annual Meeting (as certified by the independent inspector of elections) with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 6-K within four business days of the meeting.

Nano Dimension, a company which holds 14.1% of Stratasys shares, as part of its campaign to acquire Stratasys, had made efforts to replace the Stratasys Board members with its own nominees. On July 28, after 3D Systems had announced a target date for completion of merger agreement talks with Stratasys, Nano Dimension announced it would cease efforts to complete its special tender offer and would withdraw its nominees to the board.

A complete timeline of the Stratasys M&A story, dating all the way back to 2016, can be found here.

