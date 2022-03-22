SyBridge Technologies acquires Advantage Engineering as it builds value-added manufacturing offering

Global industrial technology company SyBridge Technologies has acquired additive manufacturing service provider Advantage Engineering.

It represents the seventh acquisition by SyBridge since the beginning of 2021 with Advantage Engineering adding online quoting and additive manufacturing capabilities to its suite of end-to-end industrial technology portfolio. Other acquisitions to be made by the company include Action Tooling LLC, Lakeshore Fixture & Gauge LTD, Pyramid Mold and Tool, and cloud-based Digital Solutions Platform. SyBridge was established by private equity firm Crestview Partners in 2019, with $200m of equity committed to create a value-added manufacturing solution provider that could lead the market.

Having acquired Advantage Engineering, SyBridge intends to integrate its online quoting process into its SyBridge IoT Cloud. Users of the SyBridge industry technology offering will now be able to access Advantage Engineering’s proficiencies in polymer and metal 3D printing – which includes Selective Laser Melting, Fused Deposition Modelling and Selective Laser Sintering – as well as its aluminium tooling production and low-volume plastic injection moulding capabilities.

“Advantage has been a leader in rapid prototyping throughout North America for 27 years. This acquisition will allow SyBridge to better engage with customers during the product development phase,” commented Andy Aiton, President of the SyBridge Technology & Services business unit. “By utilising a wide range of in-house capabilities and digital technologies, we can now generate an online quote within minutes and prototype parts in days. With the addition of bridge tooling capabilities, we can now effectively ‘bridge’ the gap between low and high production volumes for our customers. These additional capabilities will position SyBridge as the supplier of choice for the rapidly growing electric vehicle market in addition to the life sciences, consumer and other high-growth industries.”

“Advantage helps to add a critical piece of the puzzle in SyBridge’s development into a comprehensive industrial technology solutions partner to our customers,” added SyBridge CEO Tony Nardone. “As a single point of contact with e-commerce and IoT services, we can reduce lead times and improve quality to best meet our customers’ product development, low volume production, tooling and service & repair needs.”

