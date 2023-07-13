Sygnis enters agreement with Poznań's Adam Mickiewicz University for use of new FDM 3D printing technique

× Expand Sygnis SA A diagram of the LFDM technique

Sygnis SA has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań, under which it has been granted a license to use the university’s newly developed method of modifying 3D printing filament.

The Liquid for Fused Deposition Modelling (LFDM) technique enables the direct introduction of chemicals, dyes, radioactive substances, pesticides, antibiotics, nanoparticles, trace elements, fertilisers, phosphors, monomers for polymerisation, proteins, peptides, and active ingredients in the direct printing process from a polymer material with a typical FDM printer according to Sygnis.

With the proposed technology, Sygnis says it is now possible to introduce chemical substances into polymer filaments that were previously impossible to apply due to undergoing physical or chemical transformations during previous processing processes. The LFDM technique eliminates the need for costly and energy consuming processing equipment according to the company. Sygnis says this method can be utilised in any laboratory by users without access to specialised devices.

“It was a unique and simple concept of how to directly combine chemistry with 3D printing. The method was developed in our team three years ago. After preparing the patent application, we have published our solution and encourage you to use the LFDM method and its further creative development,” said Professor Robert E. Przekop from Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań.

The license, which is the subject of the concluded agreement, covers the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of products produced as a result of the use of the invention. The license has been granted until June 27, 2033, in the territory of Poland, in exchange for royalties, the amount of which will depend on the revenue from the sale of products made using the invention.

Sygnis says that obtaining the license will enable the company to increase revenue derived from sales of 3D printing accessories/peripherals over the term of the license. The company says that successful cooperation with the university in the commercialisation of the invention will enable further development of its cooperation with scientific institutions.