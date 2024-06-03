SYS Systems to showcase Stratasys solutions at TCT 3Sixty

× Expand SYS Symstems

SYS Systems will be showcasing Stratasys' J55 Prime desktop 3D printer and the F370 CR carbon fibre 3D printer at this week's TCT 3Sixty event in Birmingham, UK.

The printers, which are ideal for creating critical components, jigs and fixtures, and high-value production parts, will be presented alongside 100 application examples, including a printed heart model.

SYS, the UK’s only dedicated partner to Stratasys says the 3D printed parts will be of varying sizes, complexities, finishes and end-use applications, with visitors able to get hands-on with each part presented on the company's booth.

“We’re passionate about driving the potential of 3D printing to continue to push the boundaries of design and innovation across a range of industries and applications and events like TCT 3Sixty are perfect to do just that,” said Rob Thompson, Group Sales Director of Carfulan Group.

“The best way of showcasing the capabilities of the Stratasys technology is to let people get up close and personal with the multitude of products we can make on our machines.”

He continued: “This opens eyes to what is possible and stimulates conversations around cost savings, component strength, speed and how additive manufacturing can now be used for production-ready components in low to medium volumes.”

The company will be exhibiting in Hall 1, Stand C11 on June 5th and 6th, where it will have its technical experts available to discuss industry trends and production challenges.

“TCT 3Sixty is the home of 3D printing and additive manufacturing in the UK and a must-attend event for designers, engineers and buyers looking to evaluate, adopt or optimise 3D printing and additive manufacturing within their business,” Thompson added. “We can’t wait to meet up with existing and new customers, supply chain partners and academic institutions who are using our solutions for R&D purposes.”