TCT 3Sixty 2022 brings additive manufacturing and 3D printing to the fore for UK Manufacturing

TCT 3Sixty, the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, will take place on June 8-9 at the NEC, Birmingham.

This year’s event brings the best of 3D printing and additive manufacturing technology from around the world. Designed to elevate UK Manufacturing’s adoption of the technology, TCT 3Sixty brings over 160 exhibitors along with a multitude of features and a world-class conference programme.

Duncan Wood, CEO of Rapid News Group, owners of TCT, commented, "Hot on the heels of a successful return to events last September, we are delighted to be approaching the 2022 edition, in its new regular June timeslot, with more exhibitors and more products on the show floor, a broader conference programme, a host of new show floor elements and the return of the TCT Awards.”

“Over the two days prospective visitors will be able to get their hands on technology, learn and hear from experts, advance their knowledge and discover the next steps in their additive strategy. Whether you are evaluating the technology for the first time, adopting it into your business or looking to optimise your existing equipment, you will find insights and solutions to help move you forward.”

Exciting elements visitors will find at the show include:

The TCT 3Sixty Conference

This year’s event will deliver a full 360-degree view of the AM adoption journey with more than 40 inspiring CPD accredited conference presentations delivered across two stages. This includes world-class presentations from Boston Consulting, US Air Force, Deutsche Bahn, MTC, Callum, Vital Auto, Progressive Technology and University of Birmingham, alongside panels and debates covering sustainability, quality assurance and supply chain.

TCT Introducing Stage

TCT 3Sixty has a dedicated stage for new product launches and UK firsts. The Introducing Stage will feature presentations from Xerox, Meltio, Nano Dimension, Theta, Covestro, Massivit, Wayland Additive and Materialise.

TCT Inspired Minds powered by CREATE Education

As part of TCT’s ongoing mission to inspire and educate the next generation in the world of manufacturing, TCT Inspired Minds will return to this year’s TCT 3Sixty event. In collaboration with education partner CREATE Education Project, TCT Inspired Minds works to provide high school students access to a variety of technologies and training relating to additive manufacturing (AM).

Quality Assurance for Additive Manufacturing

New for 2022, TCT 3Sixty is hosting the ASTM Short Course Fundamentals: Quality Assurance for Additive Manufacturing. This short course will provide a concise overview of the key considerations for how to achieve Quality Assurance in Additive Manufacturing, including a top-level outline of what a Quality Management System could look like to produce components for Critical Applications, and an overview of available inspection methods.

TCT Awards

Taking place on June 8th, the prestigious TCT Awards brings together industry leaders to celebrate the innovators, technologies and collaborators behind the best examples of additive manufacturing, 3D printing, design and engineering across the globe. The host for 2022, Jason Bradbury is best known as Channel 5's Gadget Show host, Jason is a well-known technology enthusiast and a force of nature when it comes to his passion for gadgets and science!

TCT Knowledge Bar

Tap into impartial industry thought-leaders 1-2-1 at the TCT Knowledge Bar, to talk through your projects, ideas and challenges, and strengthen your network of top AM end-users. No sales pitches, just shared knowledge through their experiences of using AM.

The Market in View

Whether you're in the evaluation stage, ready to buy equipment or looking to optimise your usage you can be sure that exciting displays from HP, Scott Bader, Matsuura, EOS, 3D Systems, Laser Lines, BOC, 9T Labs, GE, Xerox, Xact Metal, Trumpf, Ultimaker, Stratasys, Meltio, Formlabs, Materialise, Raise 3D, Additive Industries, Raplas, Voxeljet, Wayland and more will help you decide what process and what machine you need.

Everyone who registers will receive complimentary access to the Event Hub to plan their visit, and to select which exhibitors to meet, which speakers to see and who to network with.

TCT 3Sixty has seen visitor registrations from Amazon, Bentley, Rolls Royce, Dyson, MOD, BT, GSK, Airbus, Jaguar Land Rover, Network Rail, Dr Martens, Becton Dickinson, Unilever, Honeywell Aerospace and Siemens already this year. Make sure you register to join them.

