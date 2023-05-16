TCT Inspired Minds returns to TCT 3Sixty in collaboration with CREATE Education

× Expand TCT Inspired Minds to inspire next generation with 3D printing classroom at TCT 3Sixty in collaboration with CREATE Education Project

As part TCT’s ongoing mission to inspire and educate the next generation in the world of manufacturing, we are delighted to return with TCT Inspired Minds to this year’s TCT 3Sixty event.

In collaboration with education partner CREATE Education Project, TCT Inspired Minds works to provide high school students access to a variety of technologies and training relating to additive manufacturing (AM).

The students will attend TCT 3Sixty and spend time learning in a classroom within the show taking part in 3D printing workshops. They will also get the opportunity to be inspired into STEAM careers by gaining insight from industry experts.

Paul Croft, Founder of The CREATE Education Project said, “I am thrilled that we have been asked to deliver these workshops as part of Inspired Minds. At CREATE Education, we want to break down the barriers between industry and education. We want to make innovation and digital creativity accessible to all students, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to enter high-quality STEAM careers of the future.”

Once the classroom element of the day is complete the students will then be free to tour the show floor at TCT 3Sixty. Here, they will feast their eyes on the latest innovations in the 3D printing and additive manufacturing world and will have the opportunity to interact and learn from 200 exhibitors.

“We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with our friends at CREATE,” said Duncan Wood, CEO, Rapid News Publications Ltd. “it was good to bring this initiative back last year post pandemic, now we want to kick on and impact and inspire more students every year. Our missions are aligned and the vision both organisations have at the leadership level is rooted in working to inspire the next generation of engineers and technologists.”

“I know the students will have a great experience this year and as a partnership we look forward to inspiring them to enter STEAM careers in their futures.”

TCT 3Sixty will take place in Hall 9 of the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, UK, from 7-8 June 2023. Register for your free ticket.