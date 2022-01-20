TCT Japan 2022: What to expect from Japan's leading 3D printing event

× Expand TCT Japan returns to Tokyo on 26-28th January 2022.

The additive manufacturing and 3D printing industry will gather in Tokyo next week as TCT Japan returns to Tokyo Big Sight.

Since its founding in 2015, the event, formerly known as 3D Printing Japan, has established itself as the country’s most influential event for additive manufacturing intelligence.

Leading companies like Formlabs, GE Additive, nTopology and Materialise will set up shop on 26-28th January to showcase their latest technologies, products and applications.

JEOL JAM-5200EBM system

Visitors will be able to get a close look at hardware such as JEOL’s JAM-5200EBM electron beam metal system and Hoganas’ Digital Metal 3D printer alongside materials from Carpenter Additive and TANIOBIS, and software solutions, post-processing technologies and AM research from leading technology institutes.

The TCT Conference

Running alongside the exhibition will be two stages packed with expert AM content: the TCT Conference Stage and TCT Introducing Stage.

The Conference Stage is TCT Japan’s premier content platform and will host talks covering the three areas of AM adoption: evaluation, adoption and optimisation.

Day one will assess the business considerations for AM with presentations from Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting on global trends and challenges for 3D printing in Japan, and Yano Research Institute on how COVID-19 will change Japan’s domestic AM market.

On day two, an array of case studies and application examples will showcase how AM is being adopted for everything from the construction of a decentralised medical device by Hiroshima University to the development of a heat exchanger by TAMACHI INDUSTRIES Co.,Ltd.. This year, a collaboration with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Kansai Bureau will also see the afternoon portion of the conference taken over by METI for a track focused on the digitalisation of manufacturing with speakers from AM Flow, EOS, GE Additive, Materialise and Siemens.

Ms. Hiroko Koyama, Yano Research Institute will present on the TCT Conference Stage

The last day of the conference will focus on the optimisation of 3D printing with breakthroughs in nano 3D printing from Yokohama National University and trends in plasma AM powder processing from the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology.

For visitors looking to take in the latest AM product developments, the TCT Introducing Stage will present three days of presentations from vendors including Mimaki, TRUMPF, VELO3D and more.

TCT Japan 2022 will take place on 26-28 January 2022 at Tokyo Big Sight East Hall 5.

