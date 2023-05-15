Termignoni announces cost saving and improved speed-to-market with Stratasys 3D printer

× Expand Stratasys/Termignoni Ernesto Marinelli, General Manager and Product and Technical Director at Termignoni

Italian motorcycle exhaust manufacturer Termignoni has announced it has shortened its time to market for its motorcycle exhausts from weeks to days, as well as cutting production costs through the use of a F770 3D printer from Stratasys. The company shifted from outsourcing prototype part production to an in-house capability with the Stratasys system.

Termignoni supports motorcycle race competition in different series around the world, and provides aftermarket systems for consumer-facing brands such as Ducati, KTM, Yamaha, and Honda in performance, weight-reduction and acoustics.

The company says that time to market is “hugely important” in the aftermarket sector. When a new motorbike is released, companies have a limited window of opportunity to release aftermarket parts to maximise sales according to Termignoni.

Ernesto Marinelli, General Manager and Product and Technical Director at Termignoni said: “Being able to 3D print quickly, test, make revisions, and so on creates a definite time advantage. Now, the process is simpler, faster, and therefore more cost effective.”

Stratasys says the large size of the F770 means that fewer parts need to be glued together, which reduces the risks of inaccuracies, errors, and inefficiency. The 1000 x 610 x 610 mm build chamber allows for whole components to be 3D printed as a single piece. Termignoni says it achieved a cost saving of 50% compared to the outsourcing model previously used.

Termignoni is using ASA thermoplastic, which according to Marinelli, provides more stability and a better surface appearance than certain other materials. The team is using ASA with soluble support materials that allow for the design of complex internal structures. The company says it has created an ecosystem of capabilities anchored by the Stratasys F770.

Marinelli added: “We have brought in a range of production equipment that we used to buy externally. By combining the F770 with metal laser cutters and CNC machines for example, parts such as jigs and fixtures for production and measurement processes can be completed internally.”